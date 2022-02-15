Former Australia captain Paine returns to cricket in coaching capacity

Paine stepped down as Australia skipper in November - just 19 days before the Ashes series started - after he was embroiled in a sexting scandal.

The 37-year-old took a break from the game "for the foreseeable future" and has kept a low profile since his reign as captain of his country came to an end.

Paine has showed no signs of getting back in the middle, but the wicketkeeper has been passing on his experience with the Tasmanian Tigers.

Tasmania interim head coach Ali de Winter told reporters on Tuesday: "It's been a nice little distraction for him, I guess, to spend some time with us.

"He's been great with our young players stepping in [but] where he stands with his playing of cricket, I don't think he's really thought that far ahead.

"He's still doing his own physical training; he's not doing any batting or wicketkeeping at the moment, but he's certainly present around the group.

"I think he's just enjoying the re-entry into our group and just focusing on family life."

Australia thrashed England 4-0 to retain the Ashes after Pat Cummins replaced Paine as captain.