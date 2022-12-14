Former England captain Flintoff taken to hospital after car crash during filming

The incident took place at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey, where the 45-year-old - nicknamed 'Freddie' - received medical care before reportedly being airlifted to hospital.

A BBC spokesperson said: "Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this [Tuesday] morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

An initial report in The Sun said Flintoff's injuries are not life-threatening.

The all-rounder made 79 Test, 141 ODI and seven T20I appearances for England during an impressive international cricket career between 1998 and 2009.

Flintoff has moved into television since his retirement from cricket, and has been a part of the Top Gear presenting team since 2019.