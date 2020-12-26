Former England cricketer Robin Jackman dies aged 75

London, Dec 26: Former England cricketer Robin Jackman, who played four Test matches and 15 one-day internationals, has died at the age of 75, the International Cricket Council said.
Jackman took 1,402 wickets in a 399-game first-class career between 1966 and 1982. Following his retirement, he became a commentator in South Africa, where he lived with his wife Yvonne.
A statement Friday (December 25) from the ICC read: "We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75. The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."
Former England batsman John Edrich, who was Player of the Match in the first-ever ODI, dies aged 83
Former New Zealand bowler and fellow commentator Danny Morrison tweeted: "Awoken to the sad news of dear buddy & comms colleague Robin Jackman passing... Blessed to have had wonderful times shared 'Jackers'. RIP Rob".
AP
