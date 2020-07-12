Former India cricketer tests positive for coronavirus

The former cricket, who is also a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday.

According to reports, the 72-year-old hailing from Meerut, has been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow.

Chauhan made his international debut in 1969 in a Test match against New Zealand when he was 22. After making his debut at 22, the Arjuna awardee went on to play 40 Test matches for the country. He also represented India in 7 ODIs.

The right-handed batsman was an opening partner to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.