Former India opener Das now a Hybrid Level 2 coach

"Das has completed his Level-2 course with 75 per cent weightage and is now eligible to appear for the NCA Level-3 Coaching course," Odisha Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Behera said.

Currently, R Srikanth is the lone Level-3 qualified coach from Odisha. The batch-1 course was conducted online by NCA from February 14-17 last year and the onsite assessments completed from March 16-19 at NCA, Bangalore.

Das has played 23 Tests between 2000-02 and has an average of 34.85 with more than 1300 runs, including two hundreds and nine half-centuries. He has honed his skills as a batting coach under the guidance of India coach Rahul Dravid.