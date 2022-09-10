Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Former India opener Das now a Hybrid Level 2 coach

By Pti

Cuttack, Sept. 10: Former India opener Shiv Sunder Das has completed NCA Hybrid Level-2 Coaching Course.

"Das has completed his Level-2 course with 75 per cent weightage and is now eligible to appear for the NCA Level-3 Coaching course," Odisha Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Behera said.

Currently, R Srikanth is the lone Level-3 qualified coach from Odisha. The batch-1 course was conducted online by NCA from February 14-17 last year and the onsite assessments completed from March 16-19 at NCA, Bangalore.

Das has played 23 Tests between 2000-02 and has an average of 34.85 with more than 1300 runs, including two hundreds and nine half-centuries. He has honed his skills as a batting coach under the guidance of India coach Rahul Dravid.

Comments

MORE CRICKET NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 22:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 10, 2022

Latest Videos

    + More
    Click to comments