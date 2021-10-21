Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq tips India to win the ICC T20 World Cup

Inzamam cited the way India won against England and Australia in the warm-up games as an example of India’s might.

“In any tournament, it cannot be said for certain that a particular team will win. It’s all about how much chance do they have of winning it.

“In my opinion, India has a greater chance than any other team of winning this tournament, especially in conditions like these. They have experienced T20 players as well,” Inzamam said on his Youtube channel 'Inzamam ul Haq - The Match Winner’.

“They did not not even need Virat Kohli to chase the total of 152 (against Australia), which shows the strength of this Indian side,” said Inzamam.

Earlier, former Australia pacer Brett Lee also said India are the favourites to win the T20 World Cup. India will open its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

Lee has also picked KL Rahul the top run-scorer of the tournament, while he also picked Mohammed Shami as the leading wicket-taker.

"But saying that, I think India are probably the favourites with their top four or five batters and their bowling attack. I have KL Rahul down as the top run-scorer in the tournament and Mohammed Shami to be the leading wickettaker, purely going on the last few months.

“So if they deliver and India have one of the leading run-scorers and wickettakers, it's a good start," Lee wrote in his column for International Cricket Council.

"But I'm confident Australia can do it and it all starts against South Africa - a brilliant match to start what will hopefully be a brilliant tournament for the Baggy Greens," he added.

India have remained unbeaten against Pakistan in the ICC events so far, 13 times to be precise. Virat Kohli and lads will be eager to maintain that proud record in the upcoming tournament as well.