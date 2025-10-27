Cricket Former RCB, MI star joins India squad with Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin in the Hong Kong Sixes! By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 19:29 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Team India has bolstered its squad for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025 with the inclusion of two former IPL players.

Seasoned campaigners Bharat Chipli and Stuart Binny, joining captain Dinesh Karthik and star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Chipli was part of the Deccan Chargers squad in the early IPL seasons, while Stuart Binny has been a part of the Indian team, while he played for the likes of Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL.

The much-awaited six-a-side tournament will be played from November 7-9, 2025, at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong.

The 42-year-old Bharat Chipli, who was India's top run-getter in the 2024 edition with 156 runs, returns to the side following his explosive performances last year - including a blistering unbeaten 53 off 16 balls against Pakistan. Known for his aggressive stroke play, the Karnataka batsman brings depth and experience to India's batting order. Chipli, who made his first-class debut for Karnataka in 2005, has scored over 1,100 runs in the format, including three centuries and a highest score of 169.

Joining him is Stuart Binny, one of India's key performers from the previous edition. The experienced all-rounder is expected to add balance to the squad with his dual skills. Having represented India in 6 Tests, 14 ODIs, and 3 T20Is, Binny's international experience and adaptability make him a vital asset in the fast-paced Sixes format.

India will compete in Pool C, alongside Pakistan and Kuwait. The team opens its campaign against Pakistan on November 7, followed by Kuwait on November 8. The top two teams from each pool will progress to the quarterfinals.

India last lifted the Hong Kong Sixes trophy in 2005 and will be eyeing their second title after a 20-year gap. The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2025 will feature 12 teams divided into four pools, played in the high-octane six-a-side, six-over format, promising three days of fast-paced, entertainment-packed cricket action.