Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Former skipper Gulbadin Naib threatens to expose 'mafia' that ruins Afghanistan cricket

By
Former skipper Gulbadin Naib threatens to expose mafia that ruins Afghanistan cricket
Former skipper Gulbadin Naib threatens to expose 'mafia' that ruins Afghanistan cricket

Kabul, December 13: Gulbadin Naib, who led the team in the 2019 World Cup, has alleged that corruption is rampant in the team and has threatened that he would expose the 'mafia circle' involved in Afghanistan cricket which is responsible for 'betrayal of the nation and its people'.

"My dear Afghans, the main reason why I went public is not because I have personal grudge against player or the board. I am going to reveal every person's identity involved in corruption and other misconducts and betrayals against our nation cricket and its people," Naib tweeted.

"I know most of you may ask why have I not spoken publicly against these people/mafia circle before. I have been sidelined and promised, by the authorities and other stakeholders that they will sort the mess in the cricket team and promised immediate changes & banning of this circle," he added.

Naib alleged some players deliberately underperformed in the World Cup -- where Afghanistan lost all their nine matches and ended at the bottom -- because he was captain and that these players openly admitted to doing so to the country's cricket board.

"The same circle has access all the way to some high level gov officials, who have influence over the cricket board and management. Some blatantly admitted to the board that they were not performing as they were supposed to during the world cup because of my captaincy...," his tweet read.

"Has anything been done about such betrayal? For public interest, if the authorities don't take appropriate actions, I will publicly name & shame every single one from government officials to board members, players and ex-board and management members. Stay tuned... long life my beloved," he concluded.

Ahead of the 2019 World Cup, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had handed leadership roles to Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan taking charge of the Test, ODI and T20I teams respectively, which had marked the end of Asghar Afghan's four-year stint as captain of the Afghanistan team across the three formats. Earlier this week, Afghan was reinstated as captain across all formats.

More GULBADIN NAIB News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 16:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue