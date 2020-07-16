Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers, wife Danielle, all set to welcome their third child; Anushka congratulates

De Villiers' wife Danielle took to her Instagram handle to share the news that they are going to have a baby girl.

ADB's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma commented on Danielle's post and congratulated the couple.

Earlier in July 2017, they gave birth to their second baby boy and him John Richard de Villiers. De Villiers and Danielle were married in 2013 and named their first child Abraham de Villiers.

Earlier during the IPL 2018, De Villiers said he had to lie to Danielle to keep the surprise element intact while he proposed to her.

The South African batting legend asked photographers and video men to pose as security guards while the South African took Danielle to Taj Mahal to propose to her during the 2013 IPL.

"That was a very special time in my life. I surprised Danielle completely, she would have never thought about it. And could not have done it at a more special place than that. About a couple of months, leading up to the IPL, I was obviously planning, got the ring and all of that.

And I decided to do it there. And once I got to the IPL. I got 'security guards', who were actually photographers and videographers, to film the whole thing," De Villiers said during a YouTube chat show 'What the Duck'.

Recalling the sequence of events that led to his proposal, De Villiers said: "I remember what Virat told me when I got back, he's like you're raising the bar way too high for us. But I think he did a pretty good job now with Anushka."