Former South Africa T20I captain Farhaan Behardien calls time on his cricket career

The Protea all-rounder - who made his first-class debut in 2004 - took to social media to announce his decision to retire from professional cricket at 39 years of age. He has decided to call time on his career after 18 years in the game.

Farhaan Behardien's International Career

Behardien had to wait eight years to make his South Africa debut and became a constant feature in the white-ball formats. He represented the Proteas in 59 ODIs and 38 T20Is, scoring 1592 runs and scalping 17 wickets across formats.

The all-rounder was a part of the South African side that participated in the T20 World Cup in 2012, 2014 and 2016 as well as the Cricket World Cup in 2015.

Captained Proteas in T20Is

Behardien also had the opportunity to captain his country when Sri Lanka travelled to South Africa for a three-match T20I series in January 2017.

He last represented the Proteas in November 2018 in a T20I against Australia in Carrara.

Announcing his retirement, he said: "The dust has settled a bit. Been pretty emotional the last couple of weeks. 18 years has come and gone. 560 pro games across all formats, including 97 caps for my country, 17 trophies in the cabinet and blessed to have played in 4 world cups.

"Thanks to my family and friends who gave unwavering support. Thanks to all the coaches and support staff I've come across in my career, all my teammates, boy I've played with some of my heroes and some of the greats!

"Thanks specifically to the Titans (skyblues) for taking a punt on a young kid all those years ago & giving me a platform to showcase my skill. Thanks to the fans who supported me throughout the years and to those who gave me grief, whichever side of the fence you sat, it fueled my desire nonetheless. I lived my dreams.

"To be honest it wasn't easy. The good stuff rarely are, but as a result haven't "worked" a day in 18 years, cause it was my passion and I loved the graft. Feet up for a bit and onto the next challenge. Much love."

congrats @fudgie11. It was a pleasure to play with you. Enjoy life! — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) December 27, 2022

Yeah boy!!!! 👊👊👊 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 27, 2022

Former South Africa cricketers such as Dale Steyn and Albie Morkel congratulated their former teammate on his retirement and conveyed their best wishes.