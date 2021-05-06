Four held over alleged kidnap of former Australian leg-spinner Stuart MacGill

The 50-year-old was allegedly kidnapped from his home in Sydney and then released after an hour-long ordeal last month, NSW police said.

The alleged incident took place on April 14 when he was bundled into a car and driven to a remote location, after which he was assaulted and threatened with a firearm.

Police arrested four people in connection with the alleged kidnapping and assault of former Australian star cricketer Stuart MacGill in Sydney last month. Read more https://t.co/V3127j62kw pic.twitter.com/dTkyqgxGsp — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) May 5, 2021

"I know it was only an hour that he was held but it would've been a horribly frightful hour to endure," NSW Police superintendent Anthony Holton was quoted as saying by the local media.

In a press release, NSW state police said an incident was reported to them on April 20.

The statement said "detectives from the robbery and serious crime subsequently commenced an investigation and four men -- aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 -- were arrested" in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police said the kidnapping was financially motivated.

"He was seen as someone that they could get money from, although no money was paid prior to him being released."

MacGill, a former leg-spin bowler, ended his international career with 208 wickets from 44 Test matches.

He played for Australia between 1998 and 2008 and probably would have earned many more caps had his career not coincided with that of fellow spin-bowler Shane Warne.

"Stuart's a wonderful former Australian cricketer and a member of the ACA," Australian Cricketers' Association chief executive Todd Greenberg told a news conference.

"My primary concern for Stuart today is his well-being. We've reached out to him ... and my primary message to him was to make sure he was all right."

The NSW police confirmed that MacGill did not sustain any serious injuries, but due to the traumatic experience he filed a police complaint six days after the attack.

The NSW police, who verified the abduction reports but declined to identify the victim, said the man was freed an hour after his capture and no ransom was paid for his release.

(With inputs from international Agencies)