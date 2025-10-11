IPL 2026 Auction: Shreyas Iyer to Rishabh Pant - Who were the Top 10 Most Expensive buys in IPL 2025 Mega Auction?

Cricket From Charlotte Edwards to Nat Sciver-Brunt: Players with Most Centuries in Women’s ODI World Cup By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 20:05 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Colombo, Oct 11: England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt once again underlined her stature as one of the world's premier batters, crafting a magnificent century - her record fifth in Women's World Cup history - to guide England to a fighting 253/9 against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday (October 11).

Even as Sri Lanka's spinners kept chipping away with regular breakthroughs, Sciver-Brunt's composure and timing stood out on a challenging surface. The 32-year-old all-rounder turned a shaky start into a commanding innings, scoring 117 off 117 balls with nine fours and two sixes.

Her landmark ton came with a lofted six over extra cover off Sugandika Kumari, making her the first woman to score five centuries in ICC Women's World Cups.

Previously, Charlotte Edwards held the record with four centuries - a feat shared by Janette Brittin and New Zealand's Suzie Bates. Sciver-Brunt's achievement now stands alone at the top, underlining her ability to perform in crunch matches and adapt to varied conditions. Each of her five centuries has come in high-pressure situations, often rescuing England from tricky positions and steering them toward competitive totals.

Several other legends feature on the all-time list, including Australia's Karen Rolton and Meg Lanning, England's Claire Taylor, and India's Harmanpreet Kaur - all with three centuries apiece. The growing competition for such records reflects how women's cricket has evolved over the years, with more players consistently producing match-winning performances on the global stage.

At a venue where India's 247 against Pakistan remains the highest total of the tournament, England's 253 is expected to test the Lankan batting unit under lights.

Inoka Ranaweera Continues Fine Form

For Sri Lanka, experienced left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera once again led the charge with a superb 3/33, including a brilliant double-wicket maiden that halted England's momentum. Ranaweera, who had earlier claimed four wickets against India, removed Emma Lamb (13) and Alice Capsey in the same over with her trademark flight and turn.

Off-spinner Kavisha Dilhari also impressed with tight figures of 1/34 from eight overs, while her sharp return catch sent back Sophia Dunkley (18).

Most Centuries in ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup Player Country Centuries Nat Sciver-Brunt England 5 Charlotte Edwards England 4 Janette Brittin England 4 Suzie Bates New Zealand 4 Karen Rolton Australia 3 Meg Lanning Australia 3 Claire Taylor England 3 Harmanpreet Kaur India 3

England's Middle-Order Wobbles

England's innings began shakily as they lost two early wickets inside the Powerplay. Heather Knight (29 off 47) joined Sciver-Brunt to add a crucial 60-run stand, but her dismissal - confirmed via a dramatic late review - shifted the game again in Sri Lanka's favour.

From 163/3, England slipped to 197/6, losing three wickets for just 34 runs between overs 30 and 40. The scoring rate dipped below four per over before Sciver-Brunt reignited the charge, adding 49 runs in the final five overs with her calculated aggression.

A late cameo from Charlie Dean helped England cross the 250-run mark, setting up a fascinating chase for Sri Lanka under evening conditions.