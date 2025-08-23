Cricket From Piyush Chawla To Siddharth Kaul– List Of Indians Who’ve Registered For SA20 Auction: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 10:53 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

SA20 Auction: The upcoming SA20 players' auction, scheduled for September 9 in Johannesburg, will see participation from 13 Indian cricketers, all of whom are either retired or no longer active in Indian domestic cricket or the IPL, in line with BCCI regulations.

As per a Cricbuzz report, the roster of Indian players features experienced names such as veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, pacer Siddharth Kaul, and seamer Ankit Rajpoot. They are among the 784 players who have put their names forward for Season 4 of South Africa's premier T20 league.

Each Indian player carries a base price of 200,000 Rand, with the notable exception of Chawla, who has set his reserve price at a significant 1,000,000 Rand, underlining his value as a seasoned T20 campaigner.

The six SA20 franchises will collectively have a purse of USD 7.4 million to spend at the auction, with 84 slots available to be filled. The event promises to be highly competitive, particularly with the addition of a new feature this season - the Wildcard option. This allows each franchise to sign one player, either South African or overseas, outside of their salary cap, giving teams added flexibility in building their squads.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik paved the way for Indian participation in the league when he joined the Paarl Royals in the third edition after retiring from international and IPL cricket. His presence showcased how the SA20 can attract seasoned Indian players looking to continue their T20 careers abroad.

The full list of Indians in the 2025 auction includes: Piyush Chawla (UPCA), Siddharth Kaul (Punjab), Ankit Rajpoot (UPCA), Nikhil Jaga (Rajasthan), Mohamed Faidh, KS Naveen (Tamil Nadu), Ansari Marouf, Mahesh Ahir (Gujarat), Sarul Kanwar (Punjab), Anureet Singh Kathuria (Delhi), Imran Khan (UPCA), Venkatesh Galipelly, and Atul Yadav (UPCA).

With big names like Chawla and Kaul in the mix, the spotlight will be on whether these Indian veterans can secure lucrative deals and add value to the SA20's growing reputation as a premier global T20 competition.