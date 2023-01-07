From Rohit Sharma to Suryakumar Yadav: Five Fastest T20I Centuries for India

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has scored the fastest T20I century for India that came against Sri Lanka in 2017 in Indore.

The Indian captain got his hundred off just 35 balls on that day, and ended up scoring 118 off just 43 deliveries. There were boundaries galore as he hit 12 fours and 10 sixes.

2. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav continued his magnificent form in T20Is with another hundred against Sri Lanka at Rajkot on January 7.

His century came off just 45 balls and the player ended up scoring an unbeaten 112 runs off just 51 balls. He thus also becomes the first player to score 3 T20I centuries without opening the batting.

3. KL Rahul

KL Rahul is ranked third in the prestigious list. Over the years, the crafty Indian batter has gifted us some memorable knocks, and this one came against West Indies in Florida in 2016.

Rahul was in a destructive mood on that day and scored his hundred off just 46 balls.

4. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav had an amazing 2022 in T20Is for India. He scored 1164 runs in the nation's colours and dominated every bowling.

This stupendous knock came against England at Nottingham. This sublime inning yielded a hundred off just 48 balls for Surya, as he went on to score 117 off just 55 balls.

This was also the start of his prolific period of scoring runs in the shortest format of the game last year. He toiled with the English bowlers on that day but couldn't give India a win as the men in Blue lost by 17 runs.

5. Suryakumar Yadav

Another brilliant knock of Suryakumar Yadav completes the top five, and this one came against New Zealand in November last year.

While batting first, India put on 191 runs largely because of SKY, who scored his second ton of the year, scoring 111 off just 51 balls. This hundred of Surya came in just 49 balls. This came in a winning cause as India managed to beat the Kiwis by 65 runs and won the T20I series.