Cricket Selfies, Cheers and Lots of Love: Eden Gardens Comes Alive; Fans Connect with Shami, Akash Deep in Bengal's Win By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 10:47 [IST]

'Shami Bhaaai, Porel Bhaaaai, Akash Deep!' as Bengal was edging closer to a winning start in their Ranji Trophy campaign, the Eden Gardens gallery reverberated with some relentless cheers.

A humid afternoon on Saturday in Kolkata didn't dampen the mood of a few hundred enthusiastic supporters, who availed their free entry at the iconic stadium and were extremely vocal in supporting the home team.

Bengal cruised through to an emphatic victory by 8 wickets over Uttarakhand to make a perfect start in their Ranji Trophy campaign. Amid this, what caught the eye was the fans, mostly adolescents and young adults - who were a force from the stands.

As the seating for the fans was adjacent to the B.C. Roy Club House - the fans could witness Mohammed Shami, Abishek Porel, Akash Deep and other prominent stars of Bengal and Indian cricket.

And in every glimpse of the stars, there were rousing cheers and pleas for an autograph and probably a groupfie.

As Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sudip Gharami were taking the team close to a win, every boundary was being welcomed with utmost cheers. And as soon as the match ended, the focus shifted to Shami.

'Shami Bhaaaai. Aa jao bhaai ek bar' (Shami, Please come and have a photo), cheers were relentless. And the India pacer acknowledged them. He went to the fans and had a series of selfies with them.

Abishek Porel, Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla were also in demand for selfies from the stands. As the players were leaving the Gardens, a large flock of crowd was still gathering outside the Eden Gardens.

Abishek Porel was seen posing for photos, while Akash Deep had hearty moments with the fans as well.

"Akash bhai, Hum bhi Bihar se hain. Bahut badhiya bowling kiya" (Akash, We are also from Bihar. You bowled superbly), the fans were ecstatic as they got their wishes fulfilled.

These beautiful images and connections depict a fresh tale. In the world of IPL where glamour and glitter perhaps overshadows or doesn't allow cricketers to be in such close proximity with the fans, Ranji Trophy brings a welcome change.

India's premier domestic tournament has its own charm, and these fans make it even more special. As MyKhel spoke with some of them, a 19-year-old was amazed to witness Akash Deep in front of his eyes.

"We can't afford IPL tickets - watching Akash Deep, Shami playing is a dream. I woke up early and took a train for 2 hours just to watch them. I just couldn't miss it," he said with a buoyant smile on his face.

Kalipuja came early at the Eden Gardens, at least for these fans, who will be boasting their selfies with the stars of Indian cricket around their near and dear ones!

And not just for Bengal, the fans were knowledgeable as well. Uttarkhand's Avneesh Sudha, Jagadeesa Suchith were also greeted with cheers and demands for pictures. As the season continues, CAB is poised to keep the entry free of cost, which is a commendable act from the apex body of Bengal cricket.

While leaving the Eden Gardens in the dusk, another significant image caught the eye. A group of fans walking towards Strand Road, speaking highly about Abhimanyu Easwaran and already planning to attend the match against Gujarat. Kolkata always surprises!!