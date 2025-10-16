'Virat, Rohit Were Not Asked To Retire, They Went On Their Own': Ravi Shastri Says India Duo may Leave if Enjoyment Drops

From Sushi Restaurant Worker to Ranji Debut for Mumbai - ISPL galvanizes Irfan Umair's Revival

From the cramped alleys of Ranchi to the gleaming turf of Indian first-class cricket, Irfan Umair's story unfolds like a dream scripted by grit, perseverance, and opportunity. The fiery Mumbai pacer, who once balanced trays in a sushi restaurant to make ends meet, now wears the iconic Mumbai cap in the Ranji Trophy - a symbol of how determination and the right platform can rewrite destiny.

The spark that ignited this fairytale came through the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) - a league that has transformed the face of grassroots cricket. Picked by Falcon Risers Hyderabad in ISPL Season 2, Irfan turned raw ambition into pure performance. His defining moment arrived when he held his nerve in a pulsating finish, conceding just three runs in the final over against Bangalore Strikers. That over didn't just win a match; it announced the arrival of a bowler forged in fire.

ISPL gave Irfan more than exposure - it provided financial stability, mentorship, and the belief that street-born cricketers could share the big stage. His exploits carried over to the T20 Mumbai League 2025, where his consistency attracted Mumbai selectors' attention - culminating in his maiden Ranji Trophy call-up.

As Suraj Samat, ISPL League Commissioner, aptly said, "Irfan's journey embodies what ISPL stands for - giving hidden heroes the platform they deserve. With Season 3 around the corner, we're more determined than ever to bring dreams like his alive across India."

And Irfan isn't alone. The success of Abhishek Dalhor - who graduated from ISPL stardom to become a Kolkata Knight Riders net bowler - further cements ISPL's reputation as the most authentic grassroots-to-glory pathway in Indian cricket.

Now, as ISPL gears up for Season 3 (January 9 - February 6, 2026 in Surat), with two new teams joining the frenzy, the league's vision grows bolder. Every aspiring cricketer from the gullies of India can look at Irfan Umair and see proof: dreams do come true - when passion finds its platform.