From Virat Kohli to Roger Federer, story of sportsmen who're successful in business too!

Bengaluru, November 13: Virat Kohli launched his clothing line under the brand One8 on Sunday (November 12).

But the Indian skipper is not a pioneer in this field as there are several other sportsmen who successfully launched line of clothes, perfumes, shoes - own their own or in association with other established brands.

Mykhel refreshes your memory with five of the most successful in the sportsperson-businessmen tribe.

Roger Federer

The tennis great is not successful on the field alone. In business too he displayed the same dexterity. In association with apparel major Nike, Federer introduced his - RF brand - and since then it has remained a hit the public.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo hardly misses a chance to score. The Portugal and Real Madrid striker did not miss an off-field goal too when he launched CR7 brand. It includes several portfolios - innerwear, denim, shoes, shirts etc. With the footballer at the top of his game, marketability has never been an issue.

MS Dhoni

The former Indian skipper is a shrewd customer - on and off the field. Like Ronaldo, Dhoni too took his favourite number - 7 - to business too. His brand SEVEN offers a variety of clothing option for men and women. It also has a perfume section.

David Beckham

The Englishman has been blessed with Hollywood looks and not so inconsiderable footballing skills, particularly with a free kick. Beckham combined his popularity on both the counts while launching his brand. He did not have to worry about its name - DAVID BECKHAM.

The Beckham store has just about everything - clothes, perfume, innerwear, apparels in association with the legendary Kent & Curwen etc. His wife Victoria - former Spice girl - too has her own branding.

Rene Lacoste

Perhaps, Frenchman is the pioneer in sportspersons turning active businessmen too. The winner of seven singles Grand Slam titles launched the Lacoste brand in 1933 and it initially was limited to tennis merchandise. But later, the portfolio expanded to casuals, footwear and perfumes.

So, the next time you see a Lacoste store, remember it's the brainchild of a fine sportsman.