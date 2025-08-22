Cricket From Wayanad to KCL 2025: Akhin Sathar looks destined for Lofty Heights By Sauradeep Ash Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 8:54 [IST]

On the first day of the Kerala Cricket League 2025, Thiruvananthapuram saw a couple of excellent matches. While Kollam Sailors won a thriller in the first one, the win for Sanju Samson's Kochi Blue Tigers was a routine one.

Saly Samson, Sanju's elder brother and the captain of Blue Tigers, played a superb knock as they chased down a target of 98 runs with absolute ease.

But amid all the star names, a player who caught the eye is a certain Akhin Sathar. A familiar name in Kerala cricket, who has been through the youth ranks of Kerala, looked extremely eye-catching with his pace and accuracy.

Who is Akhin Sathar?

Akhin Sathar, 22, is a pace bowler who hails from Kariyampady, Wayanad. The young pacer is known for his breakneck speed and that was on full show against Trivandrum Royals. Akhin was bought for Rs 3 lakh in the auction.

Turning out for his new side in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), Akhin swung the momentum by dismantling the Trivandrum Royals' top order. Delivering a disciplined spell of four overs, he picked up three crucial wickets-conceding just 13 runs and even bowling a maiden over. Royals' batters struggled against his impeccable line and length, as he removed key players Riya Basheer, Nikhil M, and Abhijit Praveen.

Interestingly, Akhin was part of the Trivandrum Royals last season, where he managed five wickets across eight matches.

What to like about Akhin Sathar?

Akhin's main quality is his pace, combined with magnificent accuracy. He was steaming in against his old team and that was a treat to watch, barring only the batter. The bowler hits excellent lengths, which was bamboozling the batters last night. But above all, the flagship feature of Akhin's bowling is solely his pace. There is no better sight than watching an young Indian bowler belting into the pitch and dismantling batters, and Akhin holds that quality quite magnificently.

Akhin Sathar Domestic Career

Akhin made his List A debut for Kerala back in 2023, when he picked up 4 wickets in his debut in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Saurashtra. Since then, Akhin has played 2 first-class and 8 List A matches for Kerala, but he looks tipped to play a bigger role this season in the domestic trophy.

Although it's still early days for Akhin, he is definitely a prospect, who looks destined to take the next step. With proper guidance and further fine-tuning, the Wayanad-born can be a force from Kerala in coming days.