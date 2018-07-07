Gabriel takes five as Windies crush Tigers

The Windies needed just four wickets to wrap up a crushing win and bowled the tourists out for 144 before lunch after Nurul Hasan scored a quickfire maiden international half-century a couple of days after the Tigers were dismissed for their lowest Test total of 43.

Nurul struck 64 off 74 balls in his second Test to delay an inevitable victory, but Gabriel finished with figures of 5-77, while Jason Holder took 3-30 and Miguel Cummins 2-16 to put the hosts in front in the two-match series.

Captain Holder struck with the first legitimate delivery of the day after starting with a wide, a diving Roston Chase holding on at third slip to remove Mahmudullah.

Gabriel had his fifth five-wicket Test haul when Kamrul Islam Rabbi lost his middle stump attempting to slog the paceman into the leg side.

Nurul produced some fireworks, taking 17 off an over from Gabriel as he dominated a ninth-wicket stand of 55 with Rubel Hossain, racing to his half-century in only 36 balls.

The wicketkeeper-batsman struck two sixes and another six boundaries, but his swashbuckling knock ended when Cummins took a sharp catch off his own bowling and the match was over when Rubel was cleaned up for 16 by the same bowler.

Source: OPTA