Galle Test: Joe Root slams second consecutive ton against Sri Lanka, sends strong message to Indian bowlers

The stylish right-handed Yorkshire batsman who slammed a match-winning 228 in the opening Test resumed the day's play from his overnight score of 67 and went on completing his 19th ton in his 99th outing in the longest format of the game for England. By lunch, England reached 181 for four after the hosts gave early blows to the tourists.

Root was batting on 105 alongside wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, on 30, with the tourists still trailing by 200 in response to Sri Lanka's 381.

Centuries in successive Tests for Joe Root, Anderson, Broad, Bess, Leach in fine form, Stokes and Archer to join the squad: India have a mighty challenge coming up against England — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 24, 2021

Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya claimed all the four wickets and dismissed Jonny Bairstow early in the day to break a 111-run third-wicket stand in Galle.

Bairstow, who added just four more to his overnight 24, was given not out by the umpire but Sri Lanka successfully reviewed the call as replays suggested the ball had grazed the bat before hitting the pad and being caught second slip.

Dan Lawrence, who survived a missed stumping by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, could not capitalise on the slip as he soon fell for three.

I think England's best starting eleven would be Burns, Crawley, Root, Pope, Stokes, Buttler, Moeen, Curran, Archer, Leach, Broad/Anderson. If Root is adamant about batting at 4, Bairstow at 3 and him at 4. On the sub-continent, it doesn't matter if you are 3 or 4. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 24, 2021

In the post-lunch session, Root stood firm and steadied the ship for England with a gritty partnership with 97 runs for the fifth wicket with Buttler. Root rebuild the innings with Buttler and took the attack to the opposition.

Root reached his hundred with a single off Dilruwan Perera as he raised the bat to an applauding dressing room and a lone England fan standing at the ramparts of an old fort overlooking the picturesque ground.

Buttler survived a scare after being given out caught by the onfield umpire but he reviewed the decision and replays showed that the batsman had hit his boot and ground. The right-handed batsman was dismissed for 55 by debutant Ramesh Mendis.

Meanwhile, Root (8182* runs) surpassed former English batsmen Geoffrey Boycott (8114 runs) and Kevin Pietersen (8181 runs) to become England's fifth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket.