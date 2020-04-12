Gautam Gambhir: Not enough seniors in Team India who will set aside their self-interest to help youngsters

Expressing his thoughts on the former India all-rounder's recent comments, Gambhir said on Star Sports Hindi show Cricket Connected that during his formative years, the Indian dressing room comprised of several senior players who were regarded as the legends of the game and the youngsters looked up to them.

"I agree with Yuvraj that there is a dearth of role models in the Indian team currently, like in the 2000s, we had (Rahul) Dravid, (Anil) Kumble, (VVS) Laxman, Sourav (Ganguly) and Sachin (Tendulkar) to guide the team. It is important to have senior players around you who can help you when you're going through a rough patch. Right now, I don't think there are enough seniors in the Indian camp, who will set aside their self-interest to help youngsters," Gambhir said.

In a live Instagram question and answer session, deputy skipper Rohit asked Yuvraj about the difference between the current team and the players who played alongside the left-hander.

"When I came into the team or when you (Rohit) came into the team, our seniors were very disciplined. Obviously there were no social media so there were no distractions," said Yuvraj.

"There was a certain behaviour that we boys had to carry, how they talk to people, how they talk to media. Because they were the ambassadors of the game and India." But it is not the same anymore, claimed Yuvraj.

"So that is what I had told you guys. After playing for India, you have to be more careful about your image. But I feel the third generation. There are only you two seniors, Virat and you, who are playing all the formats, rest of the guys are coming and going.

"I just feel there are very fewer guys to look up to and I feel that a sense of respect towards seniors, that has become a thin line now. Koi bhee kisiko kuch bhee keh deta bhain (anyone can say anything to anyone," Yuvraj lamented.