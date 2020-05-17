Cricket
Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Shahid Afridi for 'spewing venom' against India and PM Modi

By
New Delhi, May 17: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has slammed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi for his remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gambhir - who a BJP MP from East-Delhi Parliamentary constituency - fired a fresh salvo at the former Pakistan all-rounder for his latest hateful comments.

A video is doing the rounds on the social media in which Afridi could be seen making remarks against Narendra Modi and his government for the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Afridi reportedly made the remarks while distributing relief material to the people living in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

While addressing the locals the former cricketer said, "Modi deployed 7 lakh soldiers in Kashmir, same as the total strength of Pakistani forces.

"I am in your beautiful village, I am very delighted. I was planning to visit you all for a long time. The world is currently infected by such a big disease. But the bigger disease is in Modi's mind," Afridi said.

The former cricketer also said that Kashmiris from India were also supporting the Pakistani Army and claimed that Kashmiris are oppressed by PM Modi.

Taking strong exception to Afridi's remarks, Gambhir - who has been pretty vocal against Pakistan - wrote on his Twitter handle, "Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?"

Afridi has had made several controversial statements against India, as well as the Indian government, in the past. The cricketer has faced the backlash from Indians for mixing politics with cricket.

Miffed with Afridi's latest comments, several users also urged Gambhir to comment upon his former India teammates such as Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, who have urged their followers to donate for Afridi's charitable organisation.

Sunday, May 17, 2020, 13:21 [IST]
