Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif, Suresh Raina hail Modi Government's move to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

By
Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif, Suresh Raina hail Modi Governments move to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, Aug 5: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir hailed the Narendra Modi Government's move to revoke the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The first-time Member of Parliament on BJP ticket, Gambhir took to his Twitter handle and lauded his government's decision.

The cricketer-turned-politician took to his Twitter handle to express his happiness after Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution on Article 370 and a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Presidential order on Article 370: Read here

Meanwhile former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also lauded Centre's move and hoped the move will bring in peace and tranquility in the region.

"Here's to more inclusiveness. May there be peace and love. #Article370," tweeted Kaif.

Veteran India cricketer Suresh Raina also welcomed the move.

Former India women's captain Anjum Chopra also welcomed the move.

Earlier, senior cricketer Irfan Pathan criticised those who questioned the government's motive for asking the people of other states to move out of Kashmir.

"The fact that #AmarnathYatris have been asked to go back and stopped the #Yatra means it is under threat. That's why security measures are taken. Apni gandi soch Badlo. Har baat mein religion mat daalo. Har baat mein saboot mat maango," tweeted Pathan, who was along with 100 other cricketers who were asked to leave the state at the earliest.

The Baroda cricketer also urged the people to not invoke religion in matters of security of people.

"Both, my mind & heart are still back in Kashmir with Indian army & Indian Kashmiri brothers and sisters... #Kashmir #KashmirUnderThreat," he wrote further.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Irfan Pathan said, "Our camp has been shut down and the cricketers were sent back to their homes. The camp was from June 14 to July 14 and after a break of ten days, camp restarted from July 25. Yesterday, about 100 players were sent back to their home."

More GAUTAM GAMBHIR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India vs WI -- Preview -- 3rd T20I
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 17:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue