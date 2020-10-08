Gavaskar prefers two bouncers per over in T20s

Most of the rules of the modern game has been favourable to the batsmen and it is against this backdrop that the 71-year-old has advocated for two-bouncers per over for the bowlers in T20 Internationals.

The shortest format, over the years, has witnessed dominance of batsmen across the globe with bowlers having little to play for, especially on flat decks with short boundaries.

While the "Little Master" does not want drastic changes in rules in T20s, the two bouncers per over is something which he suggests can be explored by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"The T20 game is doing very well and there's no need to tinker with it. It's loaded heavily in favour of the batsmen for sure. So, give a fast bowler two bouncers per over and yes the boundaries can be easily longer, if the ground authorities want it," Gavaskar was quoted as saying in an interview with PTI news agency.

The bowlers have suffered in recent times due to the flat nature of the wickets and also because of the short square boundaries as evident from some of the matches played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE, where batsmen have made it merry while bowlers have been at the receiving end.

Currently in the UAE doing commentary duties with Star Sports network for IPL 2020, Gavaskar wants the lawmakers of the game to come up with some rules so that there is a fair contest between the bat and the ball.

"Look at giving an extra over to the bowler who takes a wicket in his first three overs. But seriously there's no need to bring any changes at all," added Gavaskar, who has been a member of the ICC's cricket committee, which looks into rule changes.

(With inputs from Agencies)