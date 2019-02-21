Cricket

Gavaskar, section of BCCI play down the idea of boycotting Pakistan in World Cup

By
Sunil Gavaskar downplays the idea of forfeiting ICC World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan
Sunil Gavaskar downplays the idea of forfeiting ICC World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan

Bengaluru, February 21: The calls for India to forfeit their ICC World Cup match against Pakistan on June 16 or try to throw Pakistan out of the quadrennial extravaganza have been getting loud by each passing hour. The news has come out that the CoA chief Vinod Rai has asked BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to mail a letter to ICC urging the world body to strip Pakistan of World Cup participating rights. But former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar ruled out the possibility of ICC taking any such extreme step, and even some sections of the BCCI itself doubted the legal validity of such moves.

1. Gavaskar on banning Pak from WC 2019

1. Gavaskar on banning Pak from WC 2019

"They can try but it will not happen. It will not happen because the other member countries have to accept that. I can't see other member countries accepting that. India can go ahead and try do that ," Gavaskar told India Today. "The right forum is at the United Nations. I am not too sure the ICC is the right forum to bring this up. We are all down with the tragedy. I am not too sure it will work because other countries might say it's an internal issue between two countries so please don't involve us," he said. Gavaskar said not playing bilateral cricket hurts Pakistan but giving away two points in a tournament like the World Cup would end up hurting India. "If India decide not to play Pakistan in the World Cup, who wins? Pakistan get two points. We have beaten them every time in World Cups. We can play them and beat them and make sure they don't reach the semifinals."

2. Opinion of a section of BCCI

2. Opinion of a section of BCCI

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the BCCI have not prepared any note seeking a ban on Pakistan at the upcoming World Cup and even if such a move is made, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is bound to reject it. "There is absolutely no constitutional or contractual way this could happen. the ICC constitution allows members the right to participate in ICC events as long as they've qualified," said a BCCI. A top BCCI source said even if a note is sent and the ICC agrees to put it out in front of member boards for a vote, India is unlikely to find any support from other nations. "In case India writes to ICC for Pakistan's removal, then we have to build consensus first to move a resolution at it's Annual Board Meeting in April. We no longer enjoy majority in the ICC board right now. If this goes for floor Test we are certain to lose," he said. "Not only that, serious doubts will emerge on our chances to host 2021 Champions Trophy and 2023 World Cup," he said.

3. Gavaskar's urges Imran Khan

3. Gavaskar's urges Imran Khan

"Imran, when you took over, you said it was going to be a new Pakistan," said Gavaskar. "You said India should take one step and Pakistan will take two steps. I want to say that Pakistan should be the one to take the first step. You ensure that those in Pakistan creating problems - maybe to the United Nations. You take those two friendly steps and then see the many steps India will take. I am no politician. You are my friend. You take that first step, and then see the number of friendly steps India will take."

4. Old Connection

4. Old Connection

"I listened to him when he told me not to retire, I hope he listens to me. He told me "when I am going to retire in England,"he told me not to. He told me Pakistan are coming to India and Pakistan wants to beat India and it won't be the same without you. But that was on the field. This is completely different. This touches a lot, lot more lives than a game cricket."

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 14:07 [IST]
