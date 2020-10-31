Cricket
Getting his wicket is always special: Sandeep Sharma after picking up Kohli’s wicket for the seventh time in IPL

By

Bengaluru, Oct. 31: Picking up Virat Kohli’s wicket is always special and Sandeep Sharma once again removed the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper in RCB’s ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

It was a special wicket for Sharma as the medium-pacer removed the RCB captain for the seventh time in the IPL. Sharma is turning out to be Kohli’s nemesis in the tournament. In the 12 matches that Kohli has faced Sharma, he has managed to score just 68 runs at a strike rate of 139, while the bowler has removed him on seven occasions.

In Saturday’s ongoing match, Sharma removed the skipper for just 7 off 7. The SRH bowler bowled an outswinger to the batsman and Kohli failed to keep his drive down as was caught by Kane Williamson at short extra cover.

Sharma joined Zaheer Khan in being the only two bowlers to remove a batsman seven times in the T20 tournament. Zaheer Khan was MS Dhoni’s nemesis in the IPL, removing him seven times.

After removing Kohli for the seven time, Sandeep Sharma said during the mid-innings break, “Didn’t know that (removing Kohli for the seventh time). Getting his wicket is always special.”

The Hyderabad bowlers kept RCB in check as they posted 120/7 in Sharjah.

More IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 Predictions
Story first published: Saturday, October 31, 2020, 21:28 [IST]
