Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Getting shirty at Lord's! Jackets come off as Cricket World Cup hots up

By Opta
Smith_out_Lords_cropped

London, June 29: Australia and New Zealand got a little heated at Lord's as rising temperatures led to a cooling off period for the members at the famous ground.

ICC World Cup Special Page | Points Table

The trans-Tasman rivals faced each other in a mouth-watering fixture at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday - and the players experienced weather more akin to what they would normally expect at home.

After rain hampered the early stages of the tournament, Lord's was bathed in glorious sunshine as a heatwave spread across Europe, leading to Britain experiencing the hottest day of the year so far.

With temperatures exceeding 30C in London, the venue confirmed the usual rule of wearing a jacket in the pavilion was temporarily relaxed, allowing members to breathe a little easier.

Gentlemen should wear "lounge suits or tailored jacket and trousers, shirt, tie or cravat and shoes with socks" when in the historic building, according to the official Lord's website, though those strict guidelines have been cooled to help cope with the conditions.

"Owing to today's abnormally warm weather conditions, MCC members may remove their jackets in the Pavilion," a tweet from the account for Lord's read.

Australia and New Zealand will not want to be put in the shade by their neighbours out in the middle, with the countries meeting in a repeat of the 2015 final.

More CRICKET News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 36 - June 29 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 243/9 (50.0) vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 20:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue