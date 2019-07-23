Cricket
Gill disappointed not to get picked in India team

By
Shubman Gill is disappointed that he was not picked in India team to tour West Indies next month
New Delhi, July 23: Shubman Gill is certainly one of the most talented young cricketers going around in the country at the moment. However, Gill, currently in the West Indies with India A, did not find a place in the senior side that will tour Windies from August 3. It has left Gill, an Under-19 World Cup winner too, a tad disappointed.

"I was waiting for the Indian senior team to be announced on Sunday and I expected to be selected for at least one of the squads. It was disappointing not to get picked but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I'll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors," Gill told CricketNext.

"It was a fantastic series for me and team as well since we won with a 4-1 margin. Personally, I would have liked to carry on and score at least a couple of hundreds in those fifties. But I will learn from this experience," the 19-year-old opener said.

Gill said he was chuffed to tour West Indies and said the trip will stand him in good stead. "The West Indies team that we faced here in the series was very good. The pitches - especially in the first few one-dayers - were very tough to bat on. It was tough challenging cricket and it's good that we managed to come out on top," Gill said..

"The biggest lesson that I have learned from my first West Indies tour is to try to curb my natural game depending on match condition. It's important to block the good balls as well and remain at the crease for as long as possible. Person who is set at the crease needs to bat through the difficult period," he said.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 15:54 [IST]
