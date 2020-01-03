Cricket
Maxwell, Lynn to donate to bushfire appeal

By Dejan Kalinic
Glenn Maxwell

Sydney, January 3: Big Bash League stars Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn will donate to the bushfire appeal in Australia for every six they hit this season.

Bushfires are raging across Australia, with New South Wales and Victoria greatly affected.

The nation's sportspeople are rallying to help those impacted, with Brisbane Heat star Lynn and the Melbourne Stars' Maxwell offering their help.

"Hey guys, for every six I hit in this year's Big Bash League I will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal," Lynn wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country."

Maxwell wrote: "Love it Lynny!! I'll match you on $250 per six I hit in this year's BBL.

"Great cause which is helping so many people around the country who are doing it tough right now."

Maxwell and Lynn are two of the BBL's biggest hitters and have tallied nine and 12 sixes respectively so far this season.

It comes as tennis star Nick Kyrgios vowed to donate 200 Australian dollars for every ace he hits during the summer Down Under.

Illawarra Hawks star LaMelo Ball, meanwhile, pledged to donate a month of his NBL salary to help victims.

Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 6:30 [IST]
