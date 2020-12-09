Glenn Maxwell is more serious about his golf than cricket during IPL: Virender Sehwag

The Nawab of Najafgarh had earlier called Maxwell as 'Rs 10 crore cheerleader' following his shoddy performance in IPL 2020. Maxwell - who was released by KXIP ahead of IPL 2018 - was bought by the Mohali-based franchise in IPL 2020 Auction for a hefty sum of Rs 10 crore. However, the explosive right-handed batsman's performance was below par in the UAE, giving enough fodder to his critics to go after him.

Maxwell had himself conceded that he's not clear about his role while playing in the IPL and that has been a big reason for his consistently poor show in the T20 league. However, his in the Australian national side is pretty clear and therefore he's able to perform so well playing for the Aussies.

Highlighting Maxwell's difference in his attitude, Sehwag recently said all he cares about during the IPL is golf, rather than cricket for he's assured of his place in the IPL Playing XI.

"His attitude changes when he plays for Australia. When he goes to Australia, he knows that if he has two or three bad innings, he will be left out of the Australian team and it will be difficult to make a comeback," Sehwag said.

"He (Maxwell) doesn't take pressure at all (In IPL). He is there only for enjoyment. He will do everything in the match encourage players, roam around, dance other than scoring runs. As soon as the match is over, if he is getting free drinks, he will take that to his room or go to the room and have a lot of drinks.

"So, I never felt that he is that serious about the game. When he comes to the IPL, he is more serious about his golf than cricket. Because if you are that serious, the performance shows," Sehwag added further.

In this year's IPL - which was held in the UAE - Maxwell scored 108 runs in 13 matches and picked up there wickets. While he was in superb form during the recently concluded limited-overs series against India.