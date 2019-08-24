Gowtham says he feels on top of the world after blazing KPL 2019 with record-breaking effort

Gowtham first smashed a KPL record 134 not out off 56 balls with 13 sixes, the most in KPL history, and then bagged 8 for 15, the best figures in T20s, to power Tuskers to a resounding 70-run win over the Lions.

While taking 8 for 15, Gowtham, the Karnataka off-spinner, bettered Colin Ackermann's 7 for 18, a record that had been set at the Vitality Blast in England earlier this month. The South African-born Ackermann, the Leicestershire Foxes skipper and off-spinner, achieved the feat against Warwickshire.

However, Gowtham's figures will not enter record books as the state T20 leagues are not given official status. However, Gowtham enjoyed every tiny bit of his feat without taking his feet off the ground.

"I am on top of the world but I definitely want to be grounded in phases like these. I know that the coming games will be more taxing and you'll have to come up with good shows again. It's certainly not about one day and one show," he said."It was just one of those when you're in the zone and everything comes off," said Gowtham after the match.

"I really can't say much more about it. It's just one of those days."Despite getting a few reprieves during the course of his innings Gowtham stayed tuned to his task after coming to bat at No 3.

"I didn't think too much about that (dropped chances). If I did, I don't think I would have approached the innings the way I did. The plan, from the start of the day, was to go after the bowling. I didn't change that till the last ball was bowled. After striking a few early on, I was just backing myself. Honestly, I was just trying to do my best and help the team reach a big total," he said.

Gowtham had a modest start with the bat to this edition of the KPL, scoring 11, 2 and 6 but on Friday night it all changed. Gowtham detailed some of the changes he made.

"In a T20, the more you're ready and the more your head is still, the better your chances of getting power behind your shots, and it also helps you get your bodyweight to go forward. These things I have been working on," he said.

And bowling? "With bowling, I have been working on a few variations, nothing too complicated. It's just about bowling it in the right slots repeatedly. Once again, it is just one of those days when everything comes together," said Gowtham.

Before coming into this edition of the KPL, Gowtham was in good flow for the India A against West Indies A in the Caribbean. Although he didn't contribute much with the bat, he picked up eleven wickets in two games, including two fifers.

"I am not thinking far ahead," he said. "I am not too worried about the selection process. It's left to the selectors and if there is a requirement in the team," he signed off.