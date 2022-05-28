GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final: Live Streaming, Date, Head to Head, Ahmedabad Pitch Report, Weather Info

The RR strolled past Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 by 7 wickets to book their final berth.

So, here is a quick look at the essential details of the IPL 2022 final — GT vs RR — such as date, time, venue, head to head record, pitch and weather report.

1 IPL 2022 Final Teams

Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 Final.

2 IPL 2022 Final Date

Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 Final on Sunday (May 29).

3 IPL 2022 Final Venue

The IPL 2022 Final venue is the plush and massive Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad which was inaugurated last year.

4 IPL 2022 Final Time

The IPL 2022 Final will start from 8 PM IST and the toss will be held on 7.30 PM IST.

5 IPL 2022 Final Telecast

The IPL 2022 Final will be live on Star Sports Networks. The Live Streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.

6 Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch report

Narendra Modi Stadium pitch often is a good scoring venue with large boundaries. The true pitch and quick outfield means that the batsmen can look for some good runs. Bowlers might just be in the picture with the new ball.

7 Ahmedabad weather

The weather in Ahmedabad, the venue for IPL 2022 Final, is predicted to be clear with peak temperature on the day time on Sunday touching 42 degree Celsius on day time and that will see dip as the night falls over the city. So, will there be rain? The day is predicted to be a bit hazy but there is no rain threat to the IPL 2022 Final.

8 GT vs RR head to head

Gujarat Titans are the newbies of the IPL, but they have dished out a wonderful brand of cricket to reach all the way till the final. RR under Sanju Samson also was pretty consistent in the IPL 2022. These two teams have played two times in IPL 15 on April 14 and May 24 and on both those occasions Gujarat emerged the winner, holding a 2-0 advantage in head to head record.