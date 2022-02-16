Gujarat Titans Best Possible Playing 11 for IPL 2022: Focus on batting order and all-round options

The new franchise drafted in Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was also named the captain of the team. Apart from Pandya, the newcomers drafted in Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and Indian opener Shubman Gill ahead of the auction.

At the two-day auction, they bought England opener Jason Roy, South Africa batter David Miller and Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade for their base price. The Titans also added Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and Indian pacer Mohammed Shami at the auction.

Gujarat Titans Team 2022 Players List: Full List of GT Players With Price in IPL 2022

While they had some smart buys, Titans have overloaded their squad with pace bowling options, which will work if the IPL is played in South Africa, but in India and UAE that may be a disadvantage to them as the squad also lacks good left-handed batting options.

Apart from Pandya, the Titans don't possess a consistent performer in the all-round options. Also, Pandya's bowling also seems uncertain and may be used as a pure batter. Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia may perform in flashes, but a title-challenging team may need them firing everytime.

As mentioned earlier, Titans will be spoilt for choices in the bowling department, which includes pacers Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Varun Aaron and spinners Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed and Tamil Nadu's R Sai Kishore.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan and some uncapped players like Abhinav Sadarangani, Darshan Nalkande and B Sai Sudarshan were also added to squad.

Now, let's take a look at the best possible playing 11 for Gujarat Titans if everyone is fit and available.

GT Squad for IPL 2022

Batters: Shubman Gill, Jason Roy (overseas), Abhinav Sadarangani, David Miller (overseas), Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade (overseas), Wriddhiman Saha

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Dominic Drakes (overseas), B Sai Sudharsan

Fast Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph (overseas), Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Darshan Nalkande

Spinners: Rashid Khan (overseas), Noor Ahmed (overseas), R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav

GT Best Possible Playing XI

1. Shubman Gill

2. Jason Roy

3. Wriddhiman Saha

4. Abhinav Sadarangani

5. Hardik Pandya

6. Rahul Tewatia

7. R Sai Kishore

8. Dominic Drakes

9. Rashid Khan

10. Mohammed Shami

11. Lockie Ferguson