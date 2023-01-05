Gujarat Titans set to celebrate Uttarayan Festival with fans in Ahmedabad

Uttarayan is an iconic festive occasion and the Gujarat Titans will mark it by joining the fans in celebration. It is also known as Makar Sankranti in other parts of India.

Gujarati people basically celebrate the festival with various social activities, and one of the main theme of their celebration is flying kites in the sky. The skies from Ahmedabad to Jamnagar get filled with a diversified colour of kites.

As a part of the celebration, Gujarat Titans will celebrate the festival across locations in Ahmedabad starting on January 7 culminating in an iconic finish on January 14.

On January 7 and 8, Gujarat Titans will host the celebrations at the Alpha One Mall, Urban Chowk - Ring Road and Urban Chowk - Rajpath Club. These celebrations will kick-start at Alpha One Mall at 12 pm on both days, whereas it will start at 5 pm at the two Urban Chowks. Fans can attend these events and participate in various activities organised by the Gujarat Titans - with opportunities to win exciting merchandise.

The festivities will continue in Ahmedabad from January 12 to 14. The Gujarat Titans are planning a special celebration on January 14 to finish a memorable week. The details of those events will be announced in due course.

"The people of Gujarat celebrate Uttarayan to mark the onset of a new season. The fans are the most important part of the Gujarat Titans family and we look forward to celebrating with them in Ahmedabad, our home city," said Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans.

The 2022 IPL Champions will be hoping to defend their title in the upcoming edition of the tournament. Gujarat Titans made some decent buys in the IPL 2023 Auction and will be playing their second season under captain Hardik Pandya, who is leading India in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.