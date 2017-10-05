Sri Lanka ban Gunathilaka for six matches

Colombo, October 5: Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended for six international matches by Cricket Sri Lanka (CSL) after pleading guilty to misconduct and breach of contract.

The batsman has also been fined for conduct which was deemed to be unprofessional during Sri Lanka's recent home series against India.

CSL did not state specifically why Gunathilaka has been punished, but cricket manager Asanka Gurusinha reportedly flagged up concerns over his off-field behaviour.

A statement from the board said: "Sri Lanka Cricket announced the suspension of Mr Danushka Gunathilaka from international cricket for six international matches together with a 20 per cent fine of his applicable annual contract fee for violations of Section 30 (a-ii) and 30 (b) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka Cricket and of clauses 3.1.2, 3.1.9, 3.3.1, and 3.4 of his contract with Sri Lanka Cricket during the recently concluded India series in Colombo.

"The suspension is effective September 30, 2017, and is issued by the Executive Committee.

"Mr Gunathilaka pleaded guilty to the charges on September 29, 2017."

