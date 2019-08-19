Cricket
Haddin named assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

By Pti
New Delhi, Aug 19: Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin was on Monday (Aug 19) appointed assistant coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Haddin joins former England coach Trevor Bayliss, who was appointed Sunrisers head coach last month, replacing fellow Australian Tom Moody. Both Bayliss and Haddin have prior IPL experience as they have worked at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but not at the same time.

"Former Australian vice-captain and 2015 World Cup winner Brad Haddin has been appointed as the assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderbad," the team tweeted. Sunrisers qualified for the play-offs for the past four seasons including their trophy winning run in 2016.

Monday, August 19, 2019, 18:37 [IST]
