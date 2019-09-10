Hanuma Vihari credits Ravi Shastri for the improvement in batting

"I thought Shastri's advice improved my game a lot. And to be honest, it is not about the result even. It is about the feel and comfort which I got while batting which was more important," Vihari told FirstPost.

Vihari was happy to score his maiden Test hundred in the second Test after having missed the mark earlier with a 93.

"I was confident the second time I was in 90s. In the first Test, I had time in my hand but I was also in a phase where I had to accelerate.

"In the second Test, I was in a phase where I knew I could take a little more time and make sure I reached the landmark.

"In the first Test, I was happy that I could make the contribution. I missed out on a hundred then but nevertheless I got it in the second Test," he said.

Vihari said he has been working on his fitness. "More than the skills, I am working on my fitness. That's the team culture. I really want to get better at it.

"That will eventually improve my batting and running between the wickets. That is one area I am very concerned about and working on it."

Vihari was happy to find a place in the Playing XI despite stiff competition from Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma.

"As a team, we are happy that we have this competition within our group. There is a competition for places.

"When senior players like Rohit (Sharma) and Ash (R Ashwin) cannot get into the playing XI then that means we are pushing for places which is a good sign going forward in the Test Championship.

"You have enough players at your bench who could come into the XI at any moment. I am quite privileged to get a spot in the star-studded playing XI," he said.