Hanuma Vihari credits Ravi Shastri for the improvement in batting

Mumbai, September 10: Hanuma Vihari said the advice of Ravi Shastri to flex his knees to enhance his footwork helped him score heavily against the West Indies in the recently concluded tour. Vihari was India's top run-getter in the series and he also scored his maiden Test hundred.
"I thought Shastri's advice improved my game a lot. And to be honest, it is not about the result even. It is about the feel and comfort which I got while batting which was more important," Vihari told FirstPost.
Vihari was happy to score his maiden Test hundred in the second Test after having missed the mark earlier with a 93.
"I was confident the second time I was in 90s. In the first Test, I had time in my hand but I was also in a phase where I had to accelerate.
"In the second Test, I was in a phase where I knew I could take a little more time and make sure I reached the landmark.
"In the first Test, I was happy that I could make the contribution. I missed out on a hundred then but nevertheless I got it in the second Test," he said.
Vihari said he has been working on his fitness. "More than the skills, I am working on my fitness. That's the team culture. I really want to get better at it.
"That will eventually improve my batting and running between the wickets. That is one area I am very concerned about and working on it."
Vihari was happy to find a place in the Playing XI despite stiff competition from Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma.
"As a team, we are happy that we have this competition within our group. There is a competition for places.
"When senior players like Rohit (Sharma) and Ash (R Ashwin) cannot get into the playing XI then that means we are pushing for places which is a good sign going forward in the Test Championship.
"You have enough players at your bench who could come into the XI at any moment. I am quite privileged to get a spot in the star-studded playing XI," he said.
