Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Former India captain celebrates 49th birthday at his Kolkata office - see pics

Ganguly arrived at his Kolkata-based office where his colleagues had made arrangements to celebrate their beloved Dada's birthday. The legendary batsman cut cakes and shared a few laughs with his colleagues before thanking them for their wonderful gesture.

Ganguly also interacted with media persons and revealed his plans for the day. The stylish left-handed batsman and one of the greatest captains in the history of Indian Cricket informed that the celebrations at his home are going to a private affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The media persons even enquired about his health and the former cricketer - who recently had heart surgery - said he's completely fine.

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly; former Indian captain turns 49 and cricketers, fans wish 'Dada'

"It's another year gone and it's the case with everyone. In these COVID times, you try and stay as quiet as possible and that's how it is. It's for the people around you, rather than you. So, people at home have made their preparations and everything. It's going to be a closed-door ceremony as nothing major has been planned."

Earlier in the day, Ganguly was greeted by the cricketing fraternity and fans on his birthday. His former teammates and well-wishers hoped for the legendary cricketer's long and healthy life. The former Indian skipper played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. He scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career.

Ganguly led India in 195 matches across all formats winning 97 of those games. The Prince of Kolkata retired from international cricket in 2008 after playing his last Test against Australia in Nagpur.

The southpaw batsman continued to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) but retired from domestic cricket in 2012. He led Kolkata Knight Riders in the first couple of editions of the IPL.

In ODIs, Ganguly had formed a formidable and successful opening pair with Sachin Tendulkar in the mid-90s and early 2000s until Virender Sehwag became Mumbaikar's opening partner. Ganguly is often lauded by cricket experts for always putting the team ahead of himself and personal milestones allowed Sehwag to open and started batting in the middle-order.