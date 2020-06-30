Harbhajan Singh hails Rahul Dravid as 'outstanding catcher', shares video of his sensational catches

Dravid - who mostly manned in the slip cordon - was hailed as the one with the safest pair of hands for as long as he played. The Karnataka cricketer picked up several sensational catches and the two-minute-long video shared by Harbhajan on social media is a testimony to the same.

In the video, Dravid could be seen taking several spectacular catches at slip, point, forward square leg, etc. While sharing the video on Tuesday (June 30), The Turbanator wrote on Twitter: "Outstanding catcher Rahul Dravid."

Outstanding catcher Rahul Dravid 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/DnLQhKlHPV — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 30, 2020

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took note of Harbhajan's video and shared it on his own timeline and his post read: "Wow!! Just wow."

Dravid's partner VVS Laxman also shared Harbhajan's post with a caption: "Sensational". Dravid was known for his reflex catches on the field and used to practice a lot on his catching skills before every game. The duo of Laxman and Dravid was the best when it came to manning the slip cordon for Team India in Tests.

Dravid, who retired from the game in 2012, still holds the record for the most number of catches in Tests. The former captain picked 210 catches in 164 Tests. Dravid is followed by former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (205) and former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis (200) in the top three.

In ODIs, however, Dravid took just 124 catches. The right-handed batsman even served as a wicketkeeper in 73 ODIs in which he effected 84 dismissals (71 catches and 13 stumpings).