Harbhajan Singh slams China for preparing another virus as world continues to battle COVID-19

As per reports, created by the Chinese researchers, the new virus - which spreads from pigs - is capable of triggering another COVID-19-like pandemic.

The Turbanator on Wednesday (June 30) took to his Twitter handle and expressed his anger as he hit out at China for preparing another virus. "While the whole world is still struggling to deal with COVID 19 they have made another virus ready for us..," he tweeted.

As per reports, a team of Chinese researchers have found a new flu-like virus which has "all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus". Some workers employed in pig farms have already contracted the virus which is pretty similar to the swine flu.

In a research published by the U.S. journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), "close monitoring in human populations, especially the workers in the swine industry, should be urgently implemented."

The Coronavirus is already wreaking havoc all over the globe and cannot afford to battle another pandemic. India has so far reported 5 lakh-plus positive cases and the number of active cases keeps increasing in tens of thousands with every passing day.

The veteran off-spinner has been quite vocal towards China ever since the tensions flared between India and China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The skirmishes between Chinese and Indian military earlier this month has escalated the tension across both sides of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The news of the death of 20 Indian Army personnel in the clash with the PLA has angered the entire nation and people are calling for the boycott of Chinese products. Harbhajan too has vowed to not use Chinese products.

"If we want to be self-reliant, the boycott is probably the right thing. Everything can be made in India. We have a lot of capabilities. If we want to ban Chinese goods, we should. If they are attacking India and our soldier brothers, then ban their goods. Why should their country run via our money? I am with all those who say Chinese products should be banned," he had said.

"Many people point out that celebrities endorse many products; I can assure you, I won't be among them. In the absence of Chinese sponsors, there could be many others. We have to decide whether the IPL is bigger or the brand. IPL doesn't need any brand, IPL in itself is a big brand," the 39-year-old asserted.