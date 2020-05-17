He should stay in his country and limits: Harbhajan Singh raps Shahid Afridi for his controversial remarks on PM Modi

In a video, doing the rounds on the social media, Afridi could be seen making remarks against Narendra Modi and his government for the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Afridi reportedly made the remarks while distributing relief material to the people living in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

While addressing the locals the former cricketer said, "Modi deployed 7 lakh soldiers in Kashmir, same as the total strength of Pakistani forces.

Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Shahid Afridi for 'spewing venom' against India and PM Modi

"I am in your beautiful village, I am very delighted. I was planning to visit you all for a long time. The world is currently infected by such a big disease. But the bigger disease is in Modi's mind," Afridi said.

Harbhajan took strong exception to Afridi's statement and told India Today, "This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable."

"To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the Coronavirus.

"Even our Prime Minister has said that Coronavirus is a fight that extends beyond borders, religions and caste. So we were very clear with the cause that we were promoting, which was simply to help those in crisis."

The Turbanator added further, "But this man (Afridi) is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits."