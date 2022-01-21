Harbhajan Singh to miss Legends League Cricket 2022 as he tests positive for COVID-19

"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions," Harbhajan tweeted. "I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," he added.

Harbhajan was slated to compete in the ongoing Legends League Cricket tournament in Muscat from the second and final leg, beginning January 24, but he won't be able to participate now. The Turbanator would have joined the India Maharajas side in Oman and it would have been the first tournament for the off-spinner after he decided to hang up his boots.

In their first game of the tournament, India Maharajas defeated Asia Lions by six wickets, courtesy of a 40-ball 80* from Yusuf Pathan.

One of India's most successful off-spinner, Harbhajan took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is in his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, the Indian Under-19 side which is participating in ICC U19 World Cup in the West Indies suffered a spate of COVID positive cases. As many as six members of the Indian colts side tested positive ahead of their Group B game against Ireland.

However, India U-19 captain Yash Dhull, his deputy Sheikh Rasheed and four other teammates missed the game after testing positive for the deadly pandemic. The four-time champions India, still, stormed into the quarterfinals with a massive 174-run win in the match, in which they barely managed to field a playing XI.

In their next league game of the tournament against Uganda, the India colts will still miss five of their key players, including captain Dhull. Out of the six players, who were isolated, only all-rounder Vasu Vats tested negative.

Skipper Dhull, Aaradhya Yadav and Shaik Rasheed, who had tested positive in the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), have returned positive reports in the RT-PCR test along with Manav Parakh, who tested negative in RAT. Sidharth Yadav had already tested positive in the RT-PCR test before the Ireland game.

All the infected players are required to undergo five days of isolation as per tournament protocols and can only rejoin the team after returning three negative tests within that period.

