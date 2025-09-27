Cricket Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Will India star play in Asia Cup 2025 Final? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 15:04 [IST]

Hardik Pandya sustained an injury scare during the Super 4 match against Sri Lanka on Friday (September 26).

He bowled only one over in the second innings, taking the wicket of Sri Lankan opener Kusal Mendis, but was then seen holding his left thigh (hamstring area) in discomfort before walking off the field.

It was later confirmed by India's bowling coach Morne Morkel that Pandya was suffering from cramping, exacerbated by the humid conditions in Dubai. He did not return to bowl for the rest of the match, and the injury was significant enough for the team to take it seriously, though it was clarified that the injury was cramps rather than a major muscle tear or serious strain.

The team management expressed relief that it was not a major injury but stated that a final decision on Pandya's availability for the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, scheduled for September 28, 2025, would be made only after fitness assessments on the eve and morning of the final. The assessment would determine whether he could recover fully in time. The coaching staff also emphasized the importance of rest and recovery, with plans for ice baths, massages, and other recovery routines to prepare the players, including Pandya.

Hardik Pandya holds a strong record against Pakistan and is a crucial all-rounder for India, making his fitness a priority for the team. While his availability for the final remains uncertain, the team's medical and support staff are cautiously optimistic but will monitor his condition closely to make the best decision for the final.

Will Hardik Pandya play in Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Given that the injury is primarily cramping and the team has two days for recovery with focused medical attention, it is possible that Hardik Pandya could play in the final if the cramps subside and he passes the fitness test. However, if the condition lingers or worsens, the team may choose to rest him to avoid aggravating the injury in such a high-stakes match.