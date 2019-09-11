Cricket
Hardik Pandya trolls Krunal by sharing a video of training session, elder brother comes up with an epic reply - Watch

By
Hardik Pandya trolls Krunal by sharing a video of training session, elder brother comes up with an epic reply - Watch

New Delhi, Sep 11: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is sweating it out to get into the grooves ahead of the T20I series against South Africa. The Baroda cricketer, who missed the West Indies tour due to injury concerns, is fit again and slogging it out in the nets ahead of the next campaign.

The hard-hitting all-rounder is frequently posting videos on his social media handles in which could be seen polishing his big-hitting skills and constantly practising the 'Helicopter' shot in the nets.

The 25-year-old right-handed batsman has now posted a video in which he could be seen practising with his elder brother Krunal Pandya and hitting the latter for some big hits.

Hardik took to his Twitter handle and posted the video and apparently trolled his brother by captioning it, "Pandya 🆚 Pandya in training. I think I won that round big bro @krunalpandya24. P.S: Sorry for almost knocking your head off."

Leg-spin all-rounder Krunal - who is also a part of India's T20I squad against South Africa - was quick to react and troll his younger brother by uploading a video in which Hardik could be seen completely missing the line of the ball.

"Hahaha it's all cool bro but why didn't you upload this video? 🤔🤣🤣 @hardikpandya7," Krunal captioned the video.

India will face South Africa in the first T20I on September 15 in Dharamsala.

India squad for the T20I series:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 14:36 [IST]
