Hardik Pandya trolls Krunal by sharing a video of training session, elder brother comes up with an epic reply - Watch

The hard-hitting all-rounder is frequently posting videos on his social media handles in which could be seen polishing his big-hitting skills and constantly practising the 'Helicopter' shot in the nets.

The 25-year-old right-handed batsman has now posted a video in which he could be seen practising with his elder brother Krunal Pandya and hitting the latter for some big hits.

Hardik took to his Twitter handle and posted the video and apparently trolled his brother by captioning it, "Pandya 🆚 Pandya in training. I think I won that round big bro @krunalpandya24. P.S: Sorry for almost knocking your head off."

Pandya 🆚 Pandya in training



I think I won that round big bro @krunalpandya24 😂😂



P.S: Sorry for almost knocking your head off 🤣🙏😘 pic.twitter.com/492chd1RZh — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 11, 2019

Leg-spin all-rounder Krunal - who is also a part of India's T20I squad against South Africa - was quick to react and troll his younger brother by uploading a video in which Hardik could be seen completely missing the line of the ball.

"Hahaha it's all cool bro but why didn't you upload this video? 🤔🤣🤣 @hardikpandya7," Krunal captioned the video.

Hahaha it's all cool bro but why didn’t you upload this video? 🤔🤣🤣 @hardikpandya7 https://t.co/90fsy4Rzqf pic.twitter.com/HuNmn51L2W — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) September 11, 2019

India will face South Africa in the first T20I on September 15 in Dharamsala.

India squad for the T20I series:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.