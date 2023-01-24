"I’m not motivated loads by money": Harry Brook says after bagging 'surprising' deal in the IPL

Brook, who has made a reputation for himself as a hard-hitting batter, came into the auction with an INR 1.5 crore base price, but managed to fetch a deal worth INR 13.25 crore as Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him.

The 23-year-old has played 20 times for England and has batted with a strike rate of 138 and says he was not expecting that huge amount before the auction. Speaking with English outlet Daily Mail, the England batter admitted massive shock after he garnered the monumental deal.

"I've not got many words, to be honest. I thought I'd get picked up, but I didn't think I'd get picked up for that much," Brook said.

But Brook also admits money is not a motivating factor as he wants to continue playing for big teams and his country for a long time.

"One thing I would say is that I'm not motivated loads by money. Obviously, it's a nice touch, but I just want to play cricket for the best teams and play for England as long as I can. Yes, the IPL was a big dream for me and the money is a big bonus, but it is not the be all and end all. I play because I love batting," he added.

He was asked whether the investment on him will be worth it, and the player says he can only be able to tell after the IPL ends.

"I'll be able to tell you that after the IPL, won't I? I want to be a match-winner, that's something I've always said, and batting in the middle order, one of the main aspects of my game is trying to chase down scores," he continued.

Brook also believes his ability to play spin earned him the massive contract and hopes to defy the upcoming challenges in the sub-continent. The player was sublime for England in the Pakistan Test series last year as England sealed a historic 3-0 series win against Babar Azam and his troops.