Hashim Amla: South Africa Legend announces retirement from all forms of Cricket

The supreme batter decided to hang his bat after a stellar season with Surrey in English county cricket, where they won the County Championship.

In a career spanning two decades, the batter has become a stalwart of the game, racking runs in all forms of the game. Amla retired from international cricket in 2019 after the World Cup.

"I have great memories of the Oval ground and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been," Amla said while announcing the decision.

"A sincere thank you to Alec Stewart and the entire Surrey staff, players and Members for their support. The Surrey ship runs so professionally that it would make any international player feel a sense of honour just to be involved with. I wish them all the best and many more trophies," he added.

The 39-year-old was immense even in the final season for Surrey. He scored five centuries in the final couple of seasons of his career, which had a fantastic 215 against Hampshire in 2021.

He has played in various franchise tournaments across the world , playing for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. The former South Africa international has already taken up coaching duties, as the batting coach for MI Cape Town in the ongoing SA20 is his first role as a coach.

Former England cricketer Alec Stewart, who has worked with Amla at Surrey, reacted to Amla's decision and wished the South African all the best for future.

"Everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club will be sad to see Hashim retire, but we all applaud what has been a phenomenal career. He will quite rightly go down as a great of the game," Stewart said.

"Everyone at Surrey wishes him the best in the future, and I am sure all our Members and supporters would like to thank him for his time here and congratulate him on such a decorated career," he concluded.