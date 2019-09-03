Hasin Jahan says Shami thinks he is all powerful because he is a cricketer

"I'm grateful to judicial system. I have been fighting for justice more than a year now. You all know, Shami thinks that he is all too powerful, that he is a big cricketer," Ms Jahan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Had I not been from West Bengal, had Mamata Banerjee not been our Chief Minister, I wouldn't have been able to live safely here. Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) police was trying to harass me and my daughter, it was God's grace that they didn't succeed," she added.

The Alipore court in Kolkata has given 15 days for Shami to surrender while the court has also issued warrant against Hashid Ahmed, brother of Shami, in the same case.

Jahan had made some stunning revelations last year through social media about Shami's extra marital affairs and had alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence by the cricketer and his family members. In March this year, Shami was charged with dowry and sexual harassment and Jahan had demanded Rs 7 lakh per month as maintanence money.

Shami had denied all the charges and said it was a campaign to malign him.