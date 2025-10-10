Cricket 'He has a great opportunity': 'Hungry' Yashasvi Jaiswal can score 300, reckons former India coach Anil Kumble By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 21:21 [IST]

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star performer for India on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, scoring an unbeaten 173 runs off 253 balls.

The batter marked his seventh Test century, showcasing a blend of patience and aggression, highlighted by 22 boundaries.

Jaiswal's innings included a strong partnership of 193 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan, who scored 87. Jaiswal reached his century with confident strokes and celebrated warmly, reinforcing his status as one of India's finest Test openers.

And as he comes out to bat on Day 2, former India coach Anil Kumble believes the youngster can pile up more runs. Just 27 runs away from a double hundred, Jaiswal will be definitely eyeing that, but Kumble says the southpaw may also target a triple century.

"Jaiswal is just getting better and better day by day. We've spoken about his hunger and his attitude toward building big innings, not just for himself but for the team. Even in the previous game, he got off to a good start but was dismissed early, so he's certainly made up for that here. Throughout his short career, he has shown that he doesn't waste opportunities like these. Once he's in, he makes it count, and that's wonderful to see," Kumble said on Star Sports after the conclusion of the day.

"He's still out there, and he can go on to score big runs tomorrow. Shubman Gill said at the toss that they want to pile on the runs and that's exactly what the Indian batters have done on Day 1. Jaiswal now has a great opportunity, not just for a double hundred, but maybe even a triple hundred tomorrow," Kumble added.

On Day 1, India elected to bat after Shubman Gill won the toss and finished the day at a commanding 318 for 2. The batting lineup demonstrated strong control and momentum, backed by solid contributions from KL Rahul (38) and Sai Sudharsan (87), with Gill unbeaten on 20 at stumps.