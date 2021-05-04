Heartbreaking to see country I love so much suffering - Kevin Pietersen's tweet on COVID in India

India registered 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases and 3,449 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Tuesday (May 4) morning. Currently, there are 34,47,133 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data.

The deadly virus also breached the IPL bio-bubble after multiple people including four from the playing staff tested positive since Monday (May 3), leading to the suspension of the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.

BCCI suspends IPL 2021 indefinitely as COVID-19 disaster strikes the league

Pietersen, who is currently doing the commentary duty for Star Sports Select Dug Out, took to social media to express his sadness at the hardship of India amid the pandemic, but added the country he loves the most will come out of the crisis stronger.

"India - it's heartbreaking to see a country I love so much suffering! You WILL get through this! You WILL be stronger coming out of this! Your kindness & generosity NEVER goes unnoticed even during this crisis," tweeted Pietersen.

With IPL being postponed, the BCCI said that it will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021, while they also thanked all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners, and all the service providers who tried their best to organise IPL in difficult times.