Hemant Dua steps down as Delhi Daredevils CEO

From September 1, Dua will serve on the board of the JSW GMR Cricket Private Limited as a Non-Executive Director. The decision was on the cards as Daredevils failed to qualify for the knock-out stage even once during his six-year tenure as the CEO.

In fact, some of the decisions like paying astronomical amounts to out-of-form players like Yuvraj Singh or Glenn Maxwell drew sharp criticism. Daredevils' disastrous performance during the 2018 edition was the final nail in the coffin.

I am stepping down as CEO of @DelhiDaredevils It’s been an rollercoaster ride past 6 years. Privileged working with best players, coaches& colleagues. Love of fans priceless. Only remorse could not bring the @IPL trophy to #Delhi I wish new management all the best! #DilDilli — Hemant Dua (@inspiranti) August 28, 2018

"DD has been a part of my journey for sometime now. The franchise is close to my heart and thus, I will always be available for the betterment of the franchise. I wish DD and it's new management the very best in its endeavour to bring the trophy to our own city of Delhi," said Dua.

However, the change in management may not affect head coach Ricky Ponting as the Australian legend has a two-year contract running till the IPL 2019. Recently, the Royal Challenger Bangalore also announced the decision to replace its CEO Amrit Thomas and they also parted ways with head coach Daniel Vettori and an assortment of backroom staff after finishing sixth in IPL 2018.